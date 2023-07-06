Current Publishing
The ZYSA 13-and-under boys team celebrate after winning the State Cup. (Photo courtesy of ZYSA)

Zionsville Youth Soccer Association boys team makes history

In coach Jimi Kim’s view, team chemistry helped the Zionsville Youth Soccer Association’s 13-and-under boys team make history.

The ZYSA boys shut out Fort Wayne United 2-0 June 4 in the 13-and-under final of the Indiana State Cup. It was the first boys team in ZYSA history to win a State Cup title, according to ZYSA Executive Director Peter O’Scanaill.

Kim said this was the third year of the boys playing tougher and learned from losing in the State Cup semifinals by one goal each of the previous two seasons.

“We had talented players and great parents,” said Kim, who coached the team all three seasons and will return as coach next season.

After winning the State Cup, the 13-year-old team had a 2-1 record June 23-25 in the Midwest Regional Championships at St. Louis, beating Nebraska and Kansas and losing to Wisconsin 2-1.

The team finished with a 45-3-1 record, scoring a total of 182 goals. Troy Patten, a striker, led the team with 83 goals. Jordan Green was next with 28 goals.

“It was an amazing feeling to win state because we had worked so hard every year,” said Luke Wellman, who will be an eighth-grader at Zionsville Middle School. “Coach Jimi (Kim) and coach Bryan (Foxworthy) switched up players’ positions to try new things and it worked. We are all really good friends, too, and help each other out. Most of us have been playing together for a long time.”  

The ZYSA is a program for ages 4-16. 


