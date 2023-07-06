Independent write-in candidate joins Carmel mayoral race

A third candidate has launched a campaign to become Carmel’s next mayor, filing the required paperwork just minutes before the recent deadline to run as an Independent.

Darin Johnson, who has lived in Carmel for approximately five years, is running as a write-in candidate, meaning his name won’t be on the ballot. So, he’s been going door-to-door, trying to build name recognition and connect with voters as the self-proclaimed most fiscally conservative option.

Mayoral candidates on the ballot are Republican Sue Finkam, a Carmel city councilor since 2012, and Democrat Miles Nelson, a member of the city council since 2020. Incumbent Republican Mayor Jim Brainard is not seeking reelection.

Johnson has never run for office before, and he’s not enthused about the idea of being a politician. But, he said, after spending much time in prayer about the state of politics in general, he felt serving in public office is where he could make a difference.

“The way I was raised is if you see an issue and no one’s doing anything about it, it’s your responsibility to step up and do it,” he said. “If not me, then who?”

Among Johnson’s top priorities as mayor would be to slow the pace of development – and the growth of municipal debt – in Carmel.

“I don’t want to lock up the brakes on development but simply take the foot off the gas,” he said. “I think we’ve developed a lot in a very short period of time, and I want to see how that plays out before we start developing too much more.”

The Fort Wayne native also wants to revamp the city’s process for selecting public art. He proposes holding a series of festivals for local artists to display their work, propose pieces for specific sites around town and have the public vote to select the winner.

Johnson said he is running for office full time but that he has previous experience in real estate marketing, investing and sales. He attends Life Church in Noblesville and said it’s important Carmel voters know that his faith is key to his life and the inspiration behind his campaign.

“Above all else, I trust in the Lord with everything that I do. I’m going to live by his principles,” Johnson said. “One of the things that is preached about a lot in the Bible is fiscal responsibility; do not be a slave to your debtors.”

