Fishers resident picked to lead Indiana Optometric Association

Tabitha Arnett is the new executive director of the Indiana Optometric Association, according to an announcement from the Indiana Optometric Association’s Board of Trustees.

Arnett, a Fishers resident, previously served as the executive director of the Indiana Osteopathic Association.

According to the announcement, she has more than 20 years of experience in association management and served as executive director of the Indiana Psychological Association and director of professional development with the Indiana Pharmacists Alliance.

Arnett is a Certified Association Executive through the American Society of Association Executives and has served on multiple association boards.

According to the announcement, prior to entering association management, Arnett spent six years in higher education at Indiana University Purdue University at Indianapolis, including positions as an academic advisor, admissions counselor and assistant director of the university’s honors program.

“Tabitha has shown an enthusiasm, commitment and desire for success in her previous roles, and we look forward to working with her as the new executive director of Indiana Optometry,” IOA President James Stickel said. “Her knowledge and experience in healthcare, legislative and policy efforts will ensure that our association will be well-positioned to represent the profession of optometry for many years to come.”

Arnett replaces Jim Zieba, who is retiring after 17 years as Indiana Optometry’s executive director.