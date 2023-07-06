Carmel residents set for Songbook Academy

Jordan Pecar acknowledged she isn’t well versed in the Great American Songbook music. So, she figured being part of the Songbook Academy would be a great opportunity to study a new style of music.

“Before, I studied either opera or contemporary musical theater,” she said. “I just wanted to explore a different style of music and work with a bunch of other people that are as passionate about musical theater as I am.”

Pecar, a Carmel resident and 2023 Park Tudor School graduate, was selected as one of 40 finalists nationally to be part of the Great American Songbook Foundation’s Songbook Academy, a summer intensive vocal program, held July 15-22 at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. The program focuses on timeless classics of popular music, including jazz, pop, Broadway and Hollywood standards. She will be joined by 2022 Carmel High School graduate Seth Jacobsen. The Songbook Academy concludes July 22 with a 7 p.m. concert at the Palladium.

Pecar is headed to the University of Michigan. She plans to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in politics, philosophy and economics and a Bachelor of a Fine Arts degree in vocal performance through Michigan’s music school.

“I love to try out for different opera companies and theater companies,” Pecar said. “I also have a strong passion for law as well, so I’d be happy doing both.”

Pecar, who was in choir all four years at Park Tudor, was in a musical theater class for three years.

“Every year in February, we go to New York City and do a bunch of workshops and see a lot of (Broadway) shows,” Pecar said. “At the end of the year, we do a cabaret at The Cabaret in Indianapolis.”

Pecar, who performs in a rock band called Orange Beach, plans to study more classical music theater.

“But I love musical theater,” said Pecar, who was in two Indianapolis Opera productions in 2022.

Pecar enjoys jazz but is still more comfortable with classical Broadway songs.

“I’m excited to study more of the technique of the Great American Songbook music,” Pecar said. “I’m excited to learn from talented faculty because I know I’m going to have a lot to learn there.”

Jacobsen is attending the Songbook Academy for the second consecutive year.

“I can’t wait for a completely new experience with a whole new set of talented young performers like me,” Jacobsen said. “I also want to expand my range a lot more while I’m there and fully embrace the jazz era of the Great American Songbook.”

Jacobsen said working with the mentors and other participants was the best part of last year’s academy.

“From the incredible mentors who felt so overqualified but also so humble and caring, to each and every participant who motivated me and made it so easy to form friendships I still have today,” he said.

Jacobsen didn’t perform in the Ambassadors show choir as a senior to concentrate on college auditions, but he did appear in the CHS musical, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” in May.

“It was an incredible show where we got to rent the Off-Broadway set and it felt like a real, professional show,” he said. “It was a spectacular way to end an amazing four years at Carmel High School. “

Jacobsen will attend Indiana University to pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in musical theater.

“The program is very selective and out of thousands of applications, only 11 were selected for my class,” he said.