Police searching for woman last seen June 28 in Carmel 

Police are asking the public for assistance in locating a woman last seen in Carmel last week.

Bettina “Tina” Carlita Rippy, 36, was reported missing to the Fishers Police Department on July 1, but the Carmel Police Department took over the case after investigators determined she was last seen leaving a residence in the 7000 block of Hopewell Parkway in Carmel at approximately 12:20 p.m. June 28.

Rippy is described as a black female, 5’10”, 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing jean shorts with a short sleeved pink and purple shirt and was carrying a Walmart bag. She is known to drive a maroon 2010 Honda Pilot with license plate 779RSR.

Police do not believe Rippy is in immediate danger. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Carmel police at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Reference CPD case number 2023-46915.