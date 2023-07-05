Current Publishing
Letter: Northview Church offers warm welcome to community

Editor,

I would love to invite you and any reader to experience the phenomenal place we call Northview Church and our newly selected executive pastor, CJ Johnson. In the short time Pastor CJ has been here, his sermons have been phenomenal, relevant and filled with Scripture!

As many know, Northview has been serving the residents of Carmel for 43 years now. This publication couldn’t even contain all the wonderful things Northview has done for the city, country and worldwide. What a lovely idea it would be to see a spread dedicated to those beautiful acts!

Weekend Services are at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday. Child care is offered at no cost. The doors are always open and smiling faces are ready to warmly welcome you, your family and your friends!

Jill Davis, Carmel


