The Westfield Farmers Market is moving indoors this evening due to an air quality warning.

The market, which normally runs from 5 to 8 p.m. every Thursday at Grand Junction Plaza, will be held at West Fork Whiskey Co., 10 E. 191st St., Westfield. The Downtown Westfield Association, which operates the market, said in an email that no pets will be allowed this week at West Fork Whiskey Co.