SkyView Dental: Providing convenient and affordable dental care to Noblesville

By Jessica Todd

SkyView Dental recently opened an office at 350 Westville Rd. in Noblesville.

Dr. Farheen Pasha, owner of SkyView Dental, began her journey in general dentistry at a small corporate office in California before moving to Indiana to be closer to family.

“I enjoyed working for a corporate practice, but I had extra time on my hands,” Pasha said. “I felt the need to start making my own choices and decisions. I wanted to reach out to my community and find the best way to get involved and benefit customers.”

Pasha partnered with her husband, SkyView marketing director and CEO Omer Ali, on opening the new dentist’s office. The couple worked for more than a year developing the business, which opened in March.

“I believe in providing a quality experience to all patients which led me to opening my own practice,” Pasha said. “I have been practicing dentistry for more than 10 years and have gained excellent skills and experience over time.”

The general dentistry practice offers services including root canals, extractions, implants and clear aligners.

Pasha said the dental practice differs from others in the area because it accepts Indiana Medicaid and offers convenient business hours to patients. It also provides in-house membership and corporate plans.

“Our goal is to reach out to those in the community deprived of dental care because of their financial situation,” Pasha said. “We are also open on Saturdays because many patients work Monday through Friday and cannot make it in. We try to see patients on their time, which sets us apart.”

Ali manages all the marketing, finance and community elements.

“Our vision is to give a quality and convenient dental experience with the hopes of expanding to other communities in the future,” Ali said. “My wife does the clinical work, and I manage the rest. We could not have done it without each other.”

Pasha said she wants the practice to impact the community in a positive way.

“I hope to provide healthy teeth and smiles to as many people as possible in the most affordable way,” Pasha said. “I don’t want people to be afraid to ask for help or get their teeth cleaned because of financial difficulties.”

Pasha said that as the office grows, she will begin to offer more payment plans and ways for customers to maintain their dental care as needed.

“Everyone deserves a healthy smile, and I want to help provide that,” Pasha said. “We hope to have more locations within the next few years.”

The office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 317-886-9500 or visit skyviewdentalnoblesville.com/.