Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Police seek suspect in deadly Fishers shooting
Police seek suspect in deadly Fishers shooting
A suspect in the June 28 shooting death in Fishers was last seen driving a maroon Kia Soul. (Photo courtesy of the Fishers Police Department)

Police seek suspect in deadly Fishers shooting

0
By on Fishers Community

A woman was shot and killed June 28 at the Speedway gas station at 7235 East 116th St. at the Allisonville Road intersection. 

Joshua Alexander Farmer

In a June 29 news release, the Fishers Police Department named 32-year-old Joshua Alexander Farmer of Noblesville as a suspect and asked that anyone with information about him contact law enforcement.

In the news release, police state that officers responded to the gas station a little after 5 p.m. June 28, and found a woman in a red Chrysler Van. 

“The female was deceased from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds,” the news release stated. “Fishers Police detectives and evidence technicians arrived at the scene to interview witnesses and collect evidence. The initial investigation leads police to believe the incident stemmed from an ongoing domestic situation.”

Police request that anyone with information about Farmer call 317-595-3254. He was last seen driving a 2020 maroon Kia Soul with Indiana license plate 392CDM. 

“Police warn the public not to approach Farmer as he is wanted on several warrants from Hamilton County, and he should be considered armed and dangerous,” the news release states. 

The initial report of the incident came from a FPD Facebook post the evening of June 28, announcing that officers were investigating a shooting in the area of 116th Street and Allisonville Road. In the post, police asked people to avoid the area, which is a busy intersection with multiple businesses.


More Headlines

Epcon Communities to offer 50 homes in new Courtyards of Fishers Fishers police respond to shooting at 116th and Allisonville Hamilton County plans to build women’s shelter Westfield fire station to open in August Reaching out: Fishers Fire Department cul-de-sac drills boost community engagement ‘Brought to light’: Northview Church stands behind senior pastor in wake of allegations of dishonesty, manipulative behavior
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact