Successful softball coach Jeanne Rayman makes move to Pro X in Westfield

For Jeanne Rayman, the opportunity was too good to pass up.

The Carmel resident is moving from her role as successful Shockwaves softball coach to the Pro X program in Westfield. She will continue to coach a 16-and-under team under Pro X’s Phoenix brand.

“They have a beautiful training facility, primarily for baseball and softball, with other strength and agility training that they have there,” said Rayman, who announced the move June 28. “In partnering with them and increasing their softball presence with the Phoenix program they started last year, it’s the opportunity for my athletes to take part in the use of Pro X and the opportunity to have an 18U team that my players can laterally move into, which is mentored by me but run by other coaches.”

Rayman said there are not a lot of nonparent coaches like her in travel softball. She said she expects a few of her younger Shockwaves players will follow her to the Phoenix team.

“I’ll be looking to fill the rest of the 16U team to go in the tryout process,” she said. “We’ll be creating an 18U team and hiring an 18U coaching staff. We’re looking for potentially former collegiate players in the area who are looking to get into coaching or looking to have a better coaching opportunity.”

Rayman also will be a co-director with Jaylen Quarles of Pro X Phoenix and help with the younger programs. Quarles was the sole director of Phoenix this year.

“My primary focus will be on the two older teams,” said Rayman, who has three former players who are now NCAA Division I assistant coaches.

Rayman’s Shockwaves 16U team won the USA Softball Class A national title in 2021.

Rayman, a 1986 Carmel High School graduate and former Butler University softball player, has coached the Shockwaves 16U team for 11 years.

“Prior to that, I coached another club for two years and I was Butler’s softball coach for seven years,” said Rayman, who was a CHS softball and basketball letter winner.

Pro X’s president is former Major League Baseball playerJoe Thatcher, who pitched in the majors for nine seasons. Mark Walther, Pro X director of operations, said there are nine teams for the 2023 season. He said the goal is to add a handful of teams next season.

There are three U16 teams now and Rayman will coach Phoenix’s 16U national team.

“We’re very excited to get a high-level coach in our organization to go along with our other great coaches and lead the path of driving what we want our organization to be, which is one of the premier softball organizations in the Midwest,” Walther said.

Tryouts dates set now are for ages 8-12 from 6 to 8 p.m. July 18 and ages 14-18 at 6 to 8 p.m. The tryouts will be at Grand Park with the field to be determined. Additional tryout dates will be added, along with private tryouts.

For more, visit proxathlete.com.