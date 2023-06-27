Silver Alert for Zionsville resident

A statewide Silver Alert was issued June 27 for Zionsville resident David Meschino Jr.

The Zionsville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of the 32-year-old after he was last seen at midnight June 24.

According to the ZPD, Meschino Jr. is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Meschino Jr. is a 5-foot-11, 200-pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with blue jeans and white leather high-top shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ZPD at 317-873-5967 or 911.