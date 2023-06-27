Fishers plans July 4 fireworks

As the City of Fishers wraps up its multi-day Spark!Fishers celebration, it’s gearing up for the fast-approaching Fourth of July.

The community has three opportunities for fireworks viewing on Independence Day. Parks Director Marisa Deckert said one of the locations is at Geist Reservoir, and the fireworks will be launched from a barge out on the water near Geist Marina.

“It’s great viewing if you’re on a boat, or if you live around there,” she said. “But there’s not necessarily a destination viewing location if you don’t live in that area, or you don’t have a boat.”

Deckert said the community used to organize a day-long festival on the Fourth of July called Blast on the Bridge. That involved shutting down the bridge and rerouting traffic for much of the day, she said, and in the end most people showed up just for the fireworks, anyway. So, Deckert said, they shifted their efforts to focus on fireworks and no longer close the bridge on the Fourth of July.

For residents who don’t live along the waterfront, or don’t have a boat, there are two other fireworks displays hosted by the city. Deckert said one is at Cyntheanne Park, with viewing in the park and from nearby Hamilton Southeastern Intermediate/Junior High.

“And then the third location, which I think is the most fun and most going on, is at the Nickel Plate District,” she said. “We actually shoot the fireworks from Holland Park. And there’s good viewing at Holland Park, so we stripe the perimeter of Holland Park, and you can park there, or you can walk over and bring a chair and view the fireworks from Holland Park. Or you can watch from the Nickel Plate Amphitheater.”

Deckert said a concert is planned that night at the amphitheater featuring the band Karma, starting at 8 p.m. and lasting until the fireworks begin.

“They are a fan favorite, so we brought them back,” she said of the band. “They’re a high-energy dance-party band and they cover ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s and current music. So, they’ve got a little pop, little rock, little rap and funk.”

Deckert said there will be food and beverage vendors on site at the Nickel Plate Amphitheater starting around 7 p.m. so people can get some refreshments and settle in before the music begins.

All three Fishers fireworks displays are set to start around 10 p.m., each lasting about 15 minutes.