Westfield plan commission OKs plans for second phase at Spring Mill Station

City officials in Westfield have approved plans for a commercial building on West 161st Street.

The Westfield Advisory Plan Commission signaled its support of a detailed development plan for the 15,470-square-foot building on 1.185 acres being developed by KennMar, which is in Speedway. The project at the southwest corner of 161st Street and Spring Mill Road is part of the second phase for the Spring Mill Station project, which calls for the development of six buildings that will be on five lots, according to KennMar’s website.

Swayzee Loinz, Face Foundrie, Fundae’s Ice Cream & Sweets, Buddy’s Pizza, My Gym and Wild Orchid Veterinary Care of Westfield are among the businesses that will be located at Spring Mill Station under the first phase, which is under construction, according to KennMar’s website. The first phase includes a 15,000-square-foot building with 70 parking spaces, according to renderings on KennMar’s website.

Swayzee Loinz, which is based in Swayzee, describes itself as a “federally inspected facility which mass produces hand breaded pork tenderloins” on its Facebook page. It is known for its pop-up events across central Indiana in which people can purchase 10-packs of frozen regular or spicy tenderloins.

A message was left with Swayzee Loinz owner James Cruea seeking comment about the planned storefront business in Westfield.

Face Fondrie is a facial bar, while Farmington Hills, Mich.-based restaurant chain Buddy’s Pizza offers Detroit-style pizza, according to the company’s websites. My Gym, which has a location at 10290 E. 96th St. in Fishers, is a fitness center for children and has more than 600 sites across the United States, according to its website.

KennMar’s website also indicates an Ace Hardware will be at the site, but APC member Victor McCarty said the building has not yet been approved. KennMar is developing other projects within Hamilton County, including in Carmel.

The company announced last month that it acquired 1.77 acres of land along the southwest corner of Harleston Street and Towne Road in Carmel and plans to build a 20,000-square-foot tenant retail center that will be occupied by Ace Hardware. Construction on that building is set to begin in the second quarter of this year, with a targeted completion in the first quarter of 2024, according to the company.

“Our vision for development projects is that they fit seamlessly into the community,” said Brent Benge, president and CEO of KennMar. “By adding an Ace Hardware within the Village of West Clay, this new store will not only complement existing retailers, it will also fill a need in the area by providing nearby residents with more convenient access to home improvement supplies.”