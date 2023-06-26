Carmel community events – July 2023

CarmelFest – CarmelFest will fill Civic Square and surrounding areas July 3 and 4. The annual event celebrating Independence Day will include children’s activities, food vendors, concerts, a parade and more. It will conclude with a fireworks display. Learn more at CarmelFest.net.

Summer Farmers Market – The Carmel Farmers Market runs from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 30. Admission is free. The market is held at 2 Carter Green. Learn more at CarmelFarmersMarket.com.

Gazebo concert series – This month, the summer concert series at the Carmel gazebo will feature 45RPM (July 12), My Yellow Rickshaw (July 19) and The Bishops (July 26). The free concerts are held from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 27. Learn more and see the full schedule at CarmelGazeboConcerts.org.

Meet Me On Main – Restaurants and shops in Carmel’s Arts & Design District will stay open until 9 p.m. July 8 for the monthly Meet Me on Main. The event will also offer a hands-on public art project and an opportunity to win a $100 gift card.

Clay Terrace summer concerts – Clay Terrace will present the Estridge Homes Summer Concert Series from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through July 13. Remaining performers are Indy Annies (July 6) and Endless Summer Band (July 13). Guests can also enjoy food vendors, face painters, a pet zone and more.

National Moth Week – Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation will celebrate National Moth Week from 8 to 10:30 p.m. July 28 at Bear Creek Park, 14330 Shelborne Rd. At the free event, attendees will use sugaring to attempt to attract moths in Carmel’s newest park. Register at anc.apm.activecommunities.com/carmelclayparks/activity/search/detail/23500?onlineSiteId=0&from_original_cui=true