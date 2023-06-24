Carmel woman new director of Little Red Door Cancer Agency

Little Red Door Cancer Agency recently announced Mandy Pietrykowski of Carmel as its new director.

She replaces Fred Duncan, who retired June 2 after 14 years leading the Indianapolis-based nonprofit. Pietrykowski previously served as the organization’s chief advancement officer.

As its new leader, Pietrykowski looks forward to advancing the nonprofit’s mission.

“It feels like a huge honor to help usher in the next chapter,” she said.

Pietrykowski joined Little Red Door Cancer Agency in 2019 after concluding her service at Riley’s Children Foundation as director of campaigns and major gifts.

Little Red Door Agency helps care for underserved Hoosiers battling cancer, educates the public about cancer prevention and provides survivor health programming to uninsured people in central and east central Indiana.

Pietrykowski said Little Red Door Agency is completely funded through philanthropy. It serves approximately 2,000 clients in Hamilton, Boone and 12 other Hoosier counties.

“We don’t have any fees for service, so everything is free,” Pietrykowski said. “It’s because of our generous donors in the community.”

Pietrykowski said her proudest moment as chief advancement officer was in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, when she helped navigate the organization through financial challenges. The nonprofit raised more than $2 million in fundraising that year. Last year it raised more than $1 million.

As director, Pietrykowski looks forward to working with Little Red Door Cancer Agency board members and staff to help better provide services for cancer and create opportunities for interns.