Letter: No redeeming content in dog column

Editor,

Was the writer’s intention to be funny (in the June 6 column ‘A scary dog day afternoon’)? There is nothing about this article that is humorous.

Danielle Wilson writes how little she cares about her dog by saying “she’d quietly hoped that she would quietly disappear.” Wilson put her dog in a dangerous situation and then made light of it. How horrific! Would she have shared this information so freely if it had been a child that she forgot about and left in an 80-degree car overnight? This dog deserves a better home.

I am surprised that Current would publish such a despicable article with no redeeming content.

Fonda Poland, Carmel


