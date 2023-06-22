Dizgo to perform at Palladium

Two letters separate the band’s name from a word mostly synonymous with the late-1970s.

Carmel High School graduate Patrick Milescu is too young to have experienced the short-lived – and, yet, somehow enduring – musical phenomenon that was disco, but he’s doing the next best thing.

Milescu, 29, manages the Bloomington-based band Dizgo, a quartet known for blending jamtronica with funk, soul and psychedelic rock to create a sound that is danceable and introspective.

And now, Dizgo — which plays between 75-100 shows per year — is coming home.

Back to Milescu’s home, that is.

Dizgo, comprised of guitarist Andrew Pickel, bass player Kevin Hinnefeld, drummer Jacob Powell and keyboardist Jake Evatt, will perform June 28 in the Live at the Center series at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and ends at 9. Dizgo is expected to play between 10 to 12 songs.

Milescu, who graduated from Indiana University in 2016, has seen Dizgo perform throughout Hamilton County at music festivals. He looks forward to bringing the band, with its unique sound, showmanship and playlist, to the Palladium.

“Oh, it’s awesome. We’re very excited to play at a theater like that,” said Milescu, who was born in Montreal, moved with his family to Carmel when he was 7, and now resides in Bloomington with his partner, Jillian Pino. “My parents loved going there to see shows and then would tell me about it afterward.”

Among the acts Dizgo has performed with are George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic; Pigeons Playing Ping Pong; The Main Squeeze; and Papadosio, among others.

“We play all different shows and have seen all kinds of environments,” Milescu said. “This is a seated venue, but usually people are moving and grooving all over the place.”

To purchase tickets, visit dizgoband.com or thecenterpresents.org. Tickets are pay-what-you-can with a $5 minimum. Patrons also can register for a free livestream option.