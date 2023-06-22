Current Publishing
CarmelFest chair named Rotarian of the Year

Steve Krusie, who has chaired the CarmelFest event since 2020, has been unanimously selected as the Rotarian of the Year by the Rotary Club of Carmel. The distinction honors a member of the club for service, loyalty and recognition of the ideals of Rotary.

CarmelFest, a two-day event celebrating Independence Day, is the largest festival in Carmel and serves as a fundraiser for the Rotary Club. As chair, Krusie works year round to plan for the event and is heavily involved in running the festival from setup on July 2 to tear down July 5.

“Steve is always calm and patient,” said Virginia “Ginny” Terpening, a past recipient of the award. “In a world — (and sometimes, club — filled with anxiety and uncertainty, Steve remains calm. I don’t believe I’ve ever seen him angry or even annoyed! We need more of that.”

Krusie is an entrepreneur and owner of Strategic Marketing & Communications Solutions. Previously he was the director of marketing and communications for Indy Eleven. His volunteer work includes playing the drums at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church.

Krusie did not respond to a request for comment as of press time.


