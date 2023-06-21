City of Noblesville OKs annexations for new homes

City leaders in Noblesville have approved annexing nearly 200 acres of land that will result in the construction of 391 new homes.

The Noblesville Common Council voted 8-0 June 13 to approve the annexation of 153 acres of land, which is bounded by East 171st Street, Seminole/Millcreek roads, and East 161st Street and Cherry Tree Road. The area, which was granted a preliminary development plan in March 2022, is a residential planned development proposed by Mark Gradison and will bring 315 homes, said Joyceann Yelton, development services manager with the city’s Planning and Development Dept.

Yelton said two homebuilders, Lennar and Pulte, plan to build within the subdivision. The council also approved a second annexation for 40 acres of land south of East 191st Street and west of the Pebble Brook Golf Course. That property, Yelton said, will result in the addition of 76 homes in Noblesville.

City officials also discussed a proposed plan at the Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds in which Hamilton County plans to remove three buildings. Yelton said the county plans to construct a bicentennial pavilion building and a new maintenance building, while officials are also planning an addition at the llama barn building at the fairgrounds at 2001 Pleasant St.

The matter went before the council, which will be asked to approve an ordinance amending a Unified Development Ordinance during its 7 p.m. meeting June 27. The city’s plan commission unanimously approved an amendment of waivers during its May 15 meeting for building and parking lot setbacks tied to a Pleasant Street right-of-way, along with the acceptance of wall and sign elevations, including the relocation of a digital sign outside the fairgrounds.

Construction on the planned improvements under Phase 1A at the fairgrounds will cost around $15 million, according to Hamilton County Commissioner Mark Heirbrandt, who said work won’t begin until sometime this fall. Future phases are also planned at the fairgrounds, although what that might involve hasn’t been determined yet, Heirbrandt said.