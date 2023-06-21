Zionsville women charged with arson

Leslee Pettitt-Myers, 51, of Zionsville, was charged June 20 with felony arson and leaving the scene of an accident for allegedly setting fire to a house on West 93rd Street in Indianapolis in 2020.

Her husband, Michael Myers, faces one charge of obstruction of justice.

The fire was reported by a neighbor who witnessed a white Tesla crash into a nearby street sign before leaving the area.

Homeowner Gary Edwards was not home at the time of the fire.

“I was at my girlfriend’s house when my neighbor called me and told me my house was on fire,” Edwards said.

According to court records, the Tesla was traced to Pettit-Myers by investigators, and cellphone records placed Pettitt-Myers in the area where the arson occurred.

Investigators soon discovered that the home near the site of the arson belonged to Pettit-Myers’ parents.

“I don’t know, and I may never get an answer, but I think some people might speculate that Leslee was not happy with the fact that my home was an under-utilized asset that no one had been living in for a while,” Edwards said. “My two properties don’t look like the other homes in the neighborhood, and I feel like Leslee thought my properties were going to cause her to lose money on the sale of her parent’s home.”

A Realtor told investigators Pettitt-Myers was upset after she sold her mother’s home in December 2019 for $35,000 less than the original listing.

Edwards said Pettit-Myers grew up in the neighborhood with him but, because of the age difference between them, he had never spoken to her until she held an estate sale at her parents’ home in July 2019 before selling the property.

“I had never spoken to Leslee before her estate sale,” he said. “People were parking on a blind hill, which was a safety issue, so I went over to the estate sale and asked them to move their cars and that was when I first spoke to her. The conversation was pleasant.”

Pettitt-Myers and her husband will appear for an initial hearing scheduled for June 23.