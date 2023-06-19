Hamilton Southeastern overcomes hurdles en route to successful season

The Hamilton Southeastern High School boys lacrosse team had more than its share of adversity this season.

“We had five concussions before tryouts in February, two starters missed the majority of the season due to significant injuries that happened in March only five games into the season, and several of the seniors battled through bad backs, shin splints, ankle sprains and feet problems,” Royals coach Scott Beesley said. “It was a trying year, to say the least. I am very thankful for our athletic training staff for keeping our boys as healthy as possible and getting them back to full strength quickly, and I am proud of the resilience of our boys. We had a lot of new faces playing big-time varsity minutes. They didn’t make excuses, they listened to our coaching, and we made progress every single day.”

In the end, the Royals battled all the way to the Indiana High School Lacrosse Association Class 2A state championship game June 3 before losing to Carmel 9-7 at Roncalli High School. HSE finished 14-9, 12-2 against Indiana teams, with both losses coming agains Carmel.

HSE senior goalie Colin Krekeler had 14 saves and won defensive MVP for the second consecutive state championship game. Freshman David Gould and junior John Pauls had two goals each for HSE.

The Royals have played in the past five state championship games, winning in 2018, 2021 and 2022.

Krekeler has been the team’s starting goalie since his freshman year.

“His ball-stopping ability and his leadership, confidence and poise will be greatly missed next season,” Beesley said.

All-Americans Owen O’Rourke and Gavin Berry, along with Shane Gastineau, Jack Neff and Kai Trott, are 2023 graduates on the offensive side. The departing seniors on defense are All-Americans Quinn Shefferly, Kaleb Johnson, Eli Brantman, Teddy Johnson and Andrew Simonetti. The Royals’ face-off specialist, Gavin Wright — the conference player of the year — has graduated, as well.

Krekeler and Shefferly plan to play at NCAA Division III Wabash College. Berry and Neff plan to play at Division III DePauw University

O’Rourke, Berry, Shefferly and junior Mason Wright all were selected IHSLA first-team All-State.

Among the key returnees is sophomore Max Kemp, who was second on the team with 77 points, with 49 goals and 28 assists. O’Rouke had one more point with 52 goals and 26 assists.

“Hats off to our youth program and the dedicated coaches, board members and families,” Beesley said. “Lacrosse continues to grow in popularity and players are developing skills at a younger age.”

Beesley said the athletic department deserves credit for its support.

“We became a varsity club sport, and I believe our success on the field is directly related to the support we have from our school and community,” Beesley said.