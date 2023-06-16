Fishers announced $120M plan for South Street developments

The City of Fishers has partnered with developers to create a new look for downtown Fishers’ South Street. In a June 15 announcement, the city stated it is working with HighGround, a subsidiary of Carmel-based Hageman; and Rebar Development, a Fishers-based development firm, on two proposed projects that will go before the Fishers City Council June 19 for approval.

“I’m excited to see the dynamic facets of these developments breathe new life into this area of the Nickel Plate District,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness said. “The transformation of this area will be incredible with high-end architecture and new spots for small businesses to call home, all bringing a variety of people together from the corporate headquarters location to the 55-plus community to visitors enjoying the amenities.”

CityView will be a $90 million mixed-use building on 116th Street at Lantern Road. The six-story building will include 184 luxury apartments targeting the 55-plus community, 16,000 square feet of commercial space, potential for outdoor restaurant seating and a 280-space parking structure with electric-vehicle charging stations.

According to the city, CityView will break ground in February 2024 and is slated for completion in spring of 2026.

“Our age-qualified communities are purpose-built and designed around the lifestyle of active 55-plus residents,” said Tom Dickey, president of HighGround. “CityView living promotes an authentic, connected experience uniquely suited for building relationships, health and wellness, entertainment and convenience.”

Rebar’s $32.5 million District South will redevelop the south side of South Street between Lantern Road and the Nickel Plate Trail. Six vacant properties will become a mixed-use four-story building. The development will feature the new headquarters for Annex Group, seven small-business retail units, 38 loft residences, 44 multi-family units, a fitness center, café lounge, shared conference room and civic plaza and courtyard.

Rebar plans to break ground on District South in fall of 2023 and will welcome tenants in early 2025.

“District South will be a thriving urban village with an inspired mix of office, small businesses, high-end residential, and an outdoor plaza, all anchored by an industry-leading company in Annex Group,” said Shelby Bowen, president of Rebar Development. “With direct connections to both the Cheeney Creek Trail and Nickel Plate Trail, District South offers a walkable, bike-friendly, pet-friendly neighborhood for our residents, tenants and visitors.”

Annex Group is a multi-family housing developer and general contractor. As part of its relocation to Fishers to support its business growth, the company anticipates adding 40 full-time employees by 2028.

“With ample amenities that are a great match for both our team and company culture, Fishers is the ideal location for our new headquarters,” said Kyle Bach, CEO of The Annex Group. “Our team has grown substantially over the past few years, with more than two dozen hires in 2022 and more expected this year. A larger office space will allow us plenty of room to collaborate with our existing team and grow in the future.”

The redevelopment of the Nickel Plate District was identified as a priority in the Fishers 2040 plan, developed by a resident-led committee in 2015. Since 2015, more than $500 million in new development has occurred with more than 30 retail units, 11 new businesses, and several new public gathering spaces.

The Fishers City Council will vote on economic development agreements for CityView and District South at a meeting set for 7 p.m. June 19.