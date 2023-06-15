Zionsville women arrested after shots fired, update

Lauren Cupp, 35, of Zionsville was arrested May 29 after she allegedly fired at Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Whitestown Metropolitan Police officers and abandoned her two young children in the Royal Run subdivision in Zionsville.

Cupp was initially charged with two felony counts of resisting law enforcement and two felony counts of neglect of a dependent.

A charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon was dropped, according to online court records filed with the Boone County Court.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Dept., Cupp was wanted on a warrant out of Hancock County for battery and criminal trespass.

When Cupp was approached by officers at the Royal Run clubhouse regarding the warrant, she fled on foot with her children.

As police pursued, Cupp allegedly fired one shot toward the officers, leaving her children behind as she hid in the woods.

According to the BCSO, Cupp surrendered after police initiated a K-9 pursuit.

No one was hurt during the incident.

The children were placed with a family member by the Department of Child Services.

Cupp is being held in the Boone County Jail in Lebanon on two charges of resisting law enforcement and two charges of neglect of a dependent with a $5,005 bond.

She will be turned over to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office upon her release from Boone County.