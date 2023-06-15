Snapshot: Trent golf outing supports pediatric cancer research

The third annual Tee off for Tyler Trent Charity Golf Outing was held June 12 at the Bridgewater Club in Westfield. In connection with the event, the Tyler Trent Foundation has raised more than $200,000 to support pediatric cancer research since 2019. Trent was a Carmel resident and Purdue athletics superfan who died in 2019 after battling a rare form of bone cancer. (Photos by Adam Seif)