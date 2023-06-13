Zionsville Community High School lacrosse players earn All-American awards

Two Zionsville Community High School lacrosse players were honored June 3 before the Boys and Girls Lacrosse State Championship game at Heritage Christian School in Indianapolis.

Will Sorg and Emily Pannunzio, both 2023 ZCHS graduates, received USA All-American Lacrosse awards.

The USA All-American Lacrosse award is given to players who exhibit superior skills and techniques and possess exceptional game sense and knowledge, according to USA Lacrosse.

This year, Indiana honored severn players with the USA All-American Lacrosse award for girls lacrosse. This occasion marks the fourth time a ZCHS girl lacrosse players has received the award.

“Amidst fierce competition and numerous talented Indiana athletes, Emily has distinguished herself as a true force to be reckoned with,” ZCHS girls lacrosse coach Dave Elefante said. “Her unwavering dedication, high level skills, and exceptional academic prowess have earned her the highest accolades in the lacrosse community.”

Pannunzio also received the Academic All-American Lacrosse award for the second time. The Academic All-American Lacrosse award honoree is a player who exhibits exemplary lacrosse skills, good sportsmanship on the field, and represents high standards of academic achievement in the classroom.

“Being an All-American honoree feels less like an award and more like a certificate of completion of all of the hard work and effort put in by not just me, but everyone that supported me,” Pannunzio said. “I couldn’t have done it without them.”

For boys lacrosse, Indiana chose only nine players in the state received the USA All-American Lacrosse award.

Sorg, 18, is the second ZCHS boys lacrosse player to have received the award.

“This award is a representation of all the hard work I have put in over the years,” said Sorg, who has played lacrosse for eight years. “The award is a tribute to my family, coaches and teammates who have constantly pushed me to be my best throughout the years.”

ZCHS boy coach James Rundle said Sorg played a key role in the team’s success.

“Will is incredibly deserving of this award,” Rundle said. “His hard work, leadership and physical play have transformed our team’s identity and raised the standard for years to come.”

Pannunzio will attend Notre Dame University in the fall.

Sorg plans to attend Wabash College and will play on the men’s lacrosse team.