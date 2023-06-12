Westfield City Council OKs $20K grant for AED stations

City leaders in Westfield have accepted a $20,000 grant under an interlocal agreement that will be used to purchase automated external defibrillator stations to be placed at Grand Junction Plaza, in addition to the Midland and Monon trails.

The Westfield CIty Council voted 5-0 June 12 to approve the interlocal agreement between the Hamilton County Commissioners, the Hamilton County Council and the Westfield City Council. Under the agreement, the city will receive $20,000 from the Hamilton County Health Department that will allow Westfield to purchase four AED stations, said Kayla Arnold, director of Westfield Welcome.

Arnold told the council that the city launched a crowdfunding campaign in February that has raised approximately $2,400 and noted officials have received a grant from Bolt for the Heart to purchase the AED stations.

“With this interlocal agreement, we will be able to complete all pieces and be able to have those AED stations installed later this summer,” Arnold said.

The council also heard preliminary details regarding a purchase agreement of a 2.58-acre parcel by Hartman Capital, LLC, on the south side of Ind. 32. Plans for the property, approximately 500 feet east of Shady Nook Road and Ind. 32, involve the development of a single-story multi-tenant building that would be between 15,000 and 16,000 square feet, according to city documents.

The project will go before the city’s Advisory Plan Commission during its 7 p.m. July 5 meeting at Westfield City Hall for further consideration. The matter will eventually go back to the Westfield City Council for final approval at a later date.

In other business, the council delayed acting on a proposed ordinance that would establish a city parks and recreation board. The board, which would consist of four members appointed by the mayor, was proposed to help guide efforts to provide quality-of-life amenities for residents, said Chris McConnell, city parks and recreation superintendent.

McConnell said by establishing a board, it would also open doors to new funding sources tied to state and federal grants that require a parks board to be in place in order to qualify. However, council members opted to take no action on the ordinance, which will be revisited during the council’s 7 p.m. meeting June 26.

City officials also briefly discussed the sale of the Wood Wind Golf Club, which officials said has been purchased by two members of the golf course for approximately $2.5 million. The identities of those individuals were not publicly disclosed, but council members directed city staff to draft a letter to local brokers regarding the issue.