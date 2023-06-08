Rezone approved for Wild Air development

The Zionsville Town Council gave the final OK for the rezoning of the Wild Air development, a 260-acre development project in Zionsville, at its June 5 meeting.

The council voted 6-0 to rezone the property from a Rural R-2 classification to a planned unit development.

Old Town Land Development LLC, a division of Old Town Companies., made the rezoning request.

The development will be just north of Oak Street and south of County Road 550 South. It has multiple parcels on the east and west sides of Marysville Road, nestled 2.5 miles west of downtown Zionsville.

Justin Moffett, CEO of Old Town Companies, said there would be a community park in the Wild Air development created by preserving 30- acres of woodlands.

“Tree preservation is quite an opportunity for us to create a neighborhood that’s engaging for new residents, but we also know that’s a concern for existing residents,” Moffett said.

The Wild Air development will be a mixed-use development with retail, townhomes, single-family houses, apartments, senior living, civic use and preserved woodlands.

Included will be 399 single-family houses and townhomes and 300 apartments with prices from $600,000 to $2 million.

Wild Air will have eight different communities throughout the development.

The development’s centerpiece, Marysville Crossing, will include 280 loft-style luxury apartments and retail businesses.

The site would also include a community clubhouse; a swimming pool; trails that would interconnect the eight communities; senior living cottages for ILADD’s Crossbridge Point residential community, which is a community for independent-living for adults with developmental/intellectual disabilities; traditional single-family homes on the east and west sides of Marysville Road; and a 10-acre civic parcel.

The site currently has one single-family residence, multiple acres of farmed ground and wooded areas owned by the Johnson family, which has lived in the Zionsville community for several generations.

“I’m excited to see the Wild Air development come to Zionsville,” council member Josh Garrett said. “I’m appreciative of the Johnson family and Old Town setting aside 30 acres of ground for a woodland preservation that can be enjoyed for generations.”

The project is expected to take eight years to complete after construction begins later this year.