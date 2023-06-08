Mathison helps Carmel High School to second place in state meet

Despite frustrations, there was no way Carmel High School’s Kole Mathison was going to end his decorated high school career without a first-place medal.

In 90-degree heat, Mathison, a two-time Gatorade Boys Cross Country Player of the Year, was headed to the 3,200 meters June 2 in IHSAA boys track and field state finals in Bloomington.

“I’ve never been more tired going into a race,” he said. “The heat zaps you. I did everything possible to prepare and make sure I could handle it to the best of my ability, but I was still very tired. I had finished third in both the (3,200 relay) and the 1,600. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed with those results. I wanted to end on a good note in the 3,200. The gun fired and I hung a little back from the front. I didn’t want to push the pace early on, but rather go along for the ride and try and close the last 800 and that’s exactly what happened.”

Mathison said he went around the leader with two laps to go and junior teammate Tony Provenzano went with him.

“We hit 400 (meters) to go and Tony went around me,” Mathison said, “I was so tired at the moment but I told myself it was the last 400 of high school. I passed Tony back with 250 to go and didn’t look back. I crossed the line for the final time in the Carmel uniform and had got one last state championship. It couldn’t have ended in a better way.”

Mathison won in 8:53.18. The teammates’ 1-2 finish in the 3,200 meters helped the Greyhounds finish second in the state meet. Brownsburg won with 55 points, five more than Carmel.

“We were seeded to score 53 points and we scored 50,” CHS coach Ken Browner said. “In the last nine years, we’ve been first or second nine times.”

In the girls state track and field meet, CHS’s 1,600-meter relay team of Gabriela Grande Rosas, Olivia Cebalo, Cambell Wamsley and Emily Norris won in 3:47.86.7 Park Tudor senior Sophia Kennedy, a Carmel resident, won the 3,200 in 10:07.86.