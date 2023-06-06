Zionsville Community High School standout set for All-Stars

Logan Imes has one last mission to complete his high school career before he heads June 11 to the University of Notre Dame.

The former Zionsville Community High School boys basketball standout will play for the Indiana All-Stars in the annual boys-girls doubleheaders against the Kentucky All-Stars June 9 at Owensboro, Ky., and June 10 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“It’s an honor that shows off the work I’ve put in throughout my high school career to get to this point I can be recognized with some of the best players in the state,” Imes said. “It’s always been a goal of mine to be an Indiana All-Star and get your jersey up in the high school gym you played in and represent your state against Kentucky and the Junior All-Stars. It was definitely something I had my eye on.”

The Senior All-Stars will play the Junior All-Stars June 7 at Cathedral High School.

Imes, a 6-foot-4 guard, had originally signed with Penn State University but received a release when Micah Shrewsberry (looks like this sentence got cut off).

Imes asked for the scholarship release from Penn State after Shrewsbury left for Notre Dame in late March.

Although Imes didn’t announce he was signing with the Irish until early May, he said his decision was easy.

“Having the relationship with Coach Shrewsberry was the most important thing and the confidence he is able to instill in the players that play for him,” Imes said. “It didn’t really matter where he went, that was the coach I wanted to play for”

Imes said Shrewsbury called him before he was annnoucned as Notre Dame’s coach..

“He told me on the call that he still wanted me to come with him,” Imes said. “It meant a lot to me that he was still all in on me before the world even knew he was going to Notre Dame.”

Imes had played on the AAU team with Shrewsbury’s son, Braeden, who will join Imes as Notre Dame freshman. Prior to taking the Penn State job in 2021, Shrewsberry was a Purdue assistant coach for two seasons.

Ines averaged 17.8 points on 48.1 percent shooting as a junior. He averaged 16.9 points on 45.8 percent from the field and 5.6 rebounds as a senior for the Eagles (15-9)

“I think I made the most improvement as a leader and being more confident in myself,” Imes said. “The season wasn’t going the way as I had hoped and the team had hoped. I think we had bigger expectations than the way we were performing. I think that helped me improve my leadership and the belief in my abilities. The second half of the season was the best I’ve ever played.”