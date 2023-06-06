Westfield Lions Club awards $2K scholarship

A Westfield High School senior was recently awarded a $2,000 culinary arts scholarship from the Westfield Lions Club.

Olivia Jones received the scholarship for her work in her culinary arts classes and the “Foodies Rock” program at the high school, said Jeff Larrison, secretary of the Westfield Lions Club.

“The Westfield Lions wanted to do something special to recognize the high school’s outstanding culinary arts program and provide financial assistance to a deserving student,” Larrison said.

Larrison said after the organization reviewed its budget and identified some available funds, it approached Nikki Hefflin, food and culinary sciences teacher at the high school, to help nominate candidates for the scholarship.

“The Westfield school system and its students are a major focus of the Lions. A conscious effort has been made to build and expand the services and support provided by the Club to Westfield students and staff,” Larrison said. “These include free dictionaries to all third graders, expanded scholarship awards to WHS seniors, donations to the Westfield Education Foundation, vision screening services for students, free eye exams and glasses for financially challenged students, and grants to the choral music program and culinary arts program.”

The Westfield Lions Club awarded $16,500 in financial assistance to WHS seniors this year, according to Larrison. For more, visit westfieldlions.org.