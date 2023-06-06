Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Lawrence police investigate June 4 park shooting
Lawrence police investigate June 4 park shooting
Three people were injured in a June 4 shooting at Lawrence Community Park. (Photo courtesy of the City of Lawrence)

Lawrence police investigate June 4 park shooting

0
By on Geist Community

The Lawrence Police Department is investigating a June 4 shooting that injured three people at Lawrence Community Park.

Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff said the incident took place at around 10:15 p.m. during a large gathering comprising people in the late teens to early 20s. 

“What created the circumstances remains very much under investigation,” he said. “But at some point, someone started firing shots and it resulted in three individuals being struck by gunfire.”

Two had grazing-type wounds, Woodruff said, and were treated on site. The third, an adult female, was struck in the thigh. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound.

Woodruff said more than one handgun was involved in the shooting, and more than 100 shots were fired. He asked that anyone with information about the incident call 317-262-TIPS. 

He addressed the incident during a June 5 town hall meeting with residents. He said recently appointed LPD Chief Curtis Bigsbee led a command meeting that day, and authorized officer overtime to patrol “hot spots” in the community, 

Woodruff stressed that Lawrence is very safe, overall. 

“What happened in Lawrence Park is disturbing,” he said. “We take it seriously. It is unacceptable that an incident like that visited itself on our community.”

Woodruff said that officers can’t be everywhere at once, and he asked citizens to help by reporting anything out of the ordinary. 

“If you see something, say something. It’s a cliche, but it works,” he said.

Woodruff said even if you’re not sure, it’s better to call the police and have them check it out.

“Maybe just seeing a police car roll through the neighborhood will prevent something from happening,” he said, adding that the response time for Lawrence police is impressive.

Woodruff was the Lawrence police chief until late May, when Bigsbee was appointed as his successor. After 40 years in law enforcement, Woodruff is planning to retire and recommended then-Deputy Chief Bigsbee for the job.


More Headlines

Zionsville Community High School standout set for All-Stars Lawrence town hall meeting focuses on streets, public safety New pickleball courts open at Mulberry Fields Park Greenhouse project wins design challenge Carmel High School graduate Orme achieves All-Star goal Carmel in brief — June 6, 2023
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact