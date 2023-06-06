Guerin Catholic girls lacrosse team earns repeat

It was the same opponent and the same result for the Guerin Catholic girls lacrosse team.

The only difference was, this time it was not quite as close.

The Golden Eagles defeated Carmel 13-8 June 3 in the Indiana High School Lacrosse Association’s Class 2A state championship game at Heritage Christian. In the 2022 state final, Guerin Catholic edged Carmel 7-6.

Joe Bellflower, in his first year as head coach after serving as an assistant last year, said there were three keys to the season,

“First, great leadership from our captains Clare Alic and Caitlin Carter,” Bellflower said of the two seniors. “Second, strong team defense. We allowed only four goals a game. Third, growth of our young players throughout the season. We started five sophomores and they all improved throughout the year, which made us a much better team at the end of the season.”

Guerin Catholic (16-3) graduated three starters.

In the championship game, Alic had four goals and one assist. Carter also had four goals. Junior Alex Soucie contributed three goals and three assists. Katherine Constantino had one goal and three assists.

Bellflower, a Westfield resident, said the players live in Westfield, Carmel, Noblesville and Fishers.

CHS sophomore Sophie Mock and senior Tori Tomalia each scored twice and had two assists in the loss to Guerin Catholic. Sophomore Elle Tomalia scored twice, and sophomore Breckin Hare had one goal.

Tori Tomalia, who will play for the University of Connecticut next season, was named Indiana High School Lacrosse Association first team all-State, USA Lacrosse Academic All-American and USA Lacrosse All-American at the end of the season. She also won the Candi Parry award, which is for a player who embodies lacrosse in the state and gives back to the youth. Tori Tomalia finished with 62 goals, 28 assists and 114 draw controls for the Greyhounds (16-3)

“Tori has been an amazing player who has elevated everyone around her,” CHS coach Josh Miller said. “I don’t know anyone that enjoys the game like she does, and I am certain that will continue. Her work ethic is unbelievable, and it shows when you watch her play. You can never replace any seniors that graduate, but you hope to fill some shoes with younger talent. Replacing her skill, tenacity, and will to win is going to be difficult.”

Anna Dumke also was named first team all-state.

Mock had 45 goals, 16 assists and 55 draw controls. Hare had 46 goals and 12 assists, and Elle Tomalia had 35 goals.

“Our success was a result of the team’s work ethic,” Miller said. “They played so hard, played as a team, and they know how to win. We played a tough schedule and learned a lot along the way. It was a disappointing end with the loss to Guerin, but the coaching staff is proud of this team and how they handled challenges throughout the year.”