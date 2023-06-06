Cold Plunge Studios celebrates opening in Carmel

Cold Plunge Studios at 2792 E. 146th St. in Westfield celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 25. The business specializes in contrast water therapy, an ancient therapeutic practice known for its healing properties and health benefits.

Jesse Gambert, owner of Cold Plunge Studios, said contrast therapy has several health benefits such as improved metabolism and brown fat activation, which helps with burning calories.

“It’s a sauna and a cold plunge, which is a more dynamic type of treatment,” Gambert said.

A single session involves a heat, plunge and rest cycle that is repeated a few times, according to the company’s website.

Clients start out with a breathing session in a high-temperature sauna where their body’s internal heat is elevated. Soon after, the client takes a cold plunge, a total body submersion in ice water below 50 degrees Fahrenheit. After the plunge, the client rests before repeating the process.

The quick rise in body heat increases blood and both thermogenesis and fat burning, while the drastic drop in body heat wakes up blood vessels and improves circulation. This can reduce inflammation, improve muscle recovery and enhance mental clarity, among other benefits.

During the grand-opening party, guests were given the opportunity to take a plunge in one of Cold Plunge Studios’ tubs. Co-owner Phil Williams said the company plans to expand in the future.

“This is our first store,” Williams said. “We’re going to probably open two or three more around the Indianapolis area. Then we’ll franchise across the country.”

Cold Plunge Studios offers memberships and single sessions for those who want to try cold plunging for the first time. The business is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Learn more at coldplungestudios.com.