United Way announces Basic Needs grants

United Way of Central Indiana announced that it will award $12.45 million through its Basic Needs Fund to 60 nonprofits to help the region’s most vulnerable neighbors.

United Way’s Basic Needs Fund is intended to address access to food, housing, health care and transportation, according to the announcement. Funding is also granted to organizations proposing improvements to practices and policies to help eliminate barriers for people seeking services.

Grant awards range from $45,000 to $360,000 and will be distributed over 18 months. All 60 nonprofits that applied received funding.

The funds will help more than 90,000 people in the region have access to essentials, said Sara VanSlambrook, United Way’s chief impact officer.

“These grants are important because they support community organizations that are meeting the most essential needs of our community, like food and housing and transportation and health,” she said.

In alphabetical order, the grantees are: