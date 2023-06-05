United Way announces Basic Needs grants

United Way of Central Indiana announced that it will award $12.45 million through its Basic Needs Fund to 60 nonprofits to help the region’s most vulnerable neighbors.
United Way’s Basic Needs Fund is intended to address access to food, housing, health care and transportation, according to the announcement. Funding is also granted to organizations proposing improvements to practices and policies to help eliminate barriers for people seeking services.
Grant awards range from $45,000 to $360,000 and will be distributed over 18 months. All 60 nonprofits that applied received funding.
The funds will help more than 90,000 people in the region have access to essentials, said Sara VanSlambrook, United Way’s chief impact officer.
“These grants are important because they support community organizations that are meeting the most essential needs of our community, like food and housing and transportation and health,” she said.
In alphabetical order, the grantees are:
- Alternatives Inc – $125,000
- American Cancer Society – $45,000
- At Your School, Inc. – $75,000
- The Arc of Greater Boone County, Inc. – $100,000
- Boone County Senior Services, Inc. – $90,000
- Bosma Enterprises – $75,000
- Boys & Girls Club of Boone County – $120,000
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis – $275,000
- Burmese American Community Institute – $210,000
- Catholic Charities Indianapolis, Inc. – $325,000
- CICOA Aging & In-Home Solutions – $360,000
- Community Alliance of the Far Eastside – $300,000
- Concord Neighborhood Center – $275,000
- Damien Center – $345,000
- Edna Martin Christian Center – $345,000
- Family Promise of Hendricks County – $125,000
- Fathers and Families Center – $120,000
- Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center – $150,000
- Firefly Children & Family Alliance – $300,000
- Flanner House of Indianapolis, Inc. – $345,000
- Foster Success – $90,000
- Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana – $325,000
- Hawthorne Community Center – $300,000
- Hendricks County Senior Services – $300,000
- Horizon House, Inc. – $345,000
- HVAF of Indiana, Inc. – $180,000
- Indiana Legal Services, Inc. – $75,000
- Indiana Youth Group – $225,000
- Indianapolis Legal Aid Society – $180,000
- Indianapolis Urban League – $275,000
- John Boner Neighborhood Centers – $325,000
- The Julian Center – $175,000
- La Plaza, Inc. – $165,000
- Little Red Door Cancer Agency – $225,000
- Lutheran Child and Family Services – $325,000
- Martin Center Sickle Cell Initiative – $100,000
- Martin Luther King Community Center – $210,000
- Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center – $300,000
- Meals on Wheels of Central Indiana – $250,000
- Meals on Wheels of Hancock County – $100,000
- Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic – $90,000
- New Hope of Indiana – $200,000
- Noble, Inc. – $300,000
- PrimeLife Enrichment – $75,000
- Public Advocates in Community Re-Entry (PACE) – $165,000
- Reach For Youth – $60,000
- The Salvation Army Indiana – $300,000
- Second Helpings – $360,000
- Sheltering Wings – $210,000
- Shepherd Community Center – $90,000
- Shepherd’s Center of Hamilton County – $250,000
- Southeast Community Services – $225,000
- St. Mary’s Early Childhood Center – $200,000
- Stability First – $50,000
- Tangram, Inc. – $250,000
- TeenWorks, Inc. – $175,000
- The Villages of Indiana, Inc. – $300,000
- Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana – $300,000
- WellSpring – $125,000
- YMCA of Greater Indianapolis – $150,000