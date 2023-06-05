Red Barn to open season with a farce

For Red Barn Summer Theatre Artistic Director Michael Taylor, precision is the key to “See How They Run.”

“Comedy is way harder than drama, especially because of the timing,” Taylor said. “In a show like this, the timing has to be on point.”

Red Barn will present “See How They Run” June 7-11 and June 14-18 at the Frankfort venue.

“We start off very light and something the family can come see,” Taylor said.

The play is set in England, where a conservative bishop’s home is turned upside-down by the outlandish actions of an American actor and actress, an old maid who has touched alcohol for the first time, four suspicious men disguised as clergymen, and a cockney maid who has seen too many American movies.

There are nine cast members, including Taylor. Taylor is the theater director at Frankfort High School, and Kiara Wood, the music director at Frankfort High School, is in the show.

“It’s a bigger set and we’re doing a multi-level platform and that’s always a challenge especially until you can get the set in and start having the actors get a feel for those levels,” Taylor said.

Most of the performers are from Lafayette and the Frankfort area. Taylor said some actors from outside the state will be in for the second show later in June.

Luke McLaughlin of Frankfort is the director and Taylor will direct the final two shows.

“I love farces and Michael also loves farces — the slamming of doors, the falls, the pratfalls and mistaken identities,” McLaughlin said. “It’s fast-paced and zany. In my mind, there is nothing better than seeing a really fast, clean show just come together. When all the wheels are clicking, it’s really funny.”

Taylor said this is the first time Red Barn has performed “See How They Run” as part of the schedule. They did a bonus show of it as a fundraiser.

For more, visit redbarntheatre.net.