Indianapolis Children’s Choir to hold Imagine Music camps

This summer the Indianapolis Children’s Choir will welcome more than150 children in grades 1-8 to summer music camps across central Indiana. Imagine Summer Music Camp kicked off in May in Columbus with the Indiana Children’s Choir, a division of the ICC.

Currently concluding its 37th season, the Indianapolis Children’s Choir has grown to become one of the largest professional children’s choirs in the world. Led by Artistic Director Joshua Pedde, a Carmel resident, the ICC serves more than 2,500 central Indiana children from ages 18 months through 18 years.

The ICC will host two Imagine Summer Music Camps at Butler University for young singers, with separate sessions from June 5-9 and July 10-14. This camp is an ideal introduction to the ICC’s choral instruction and artistic excellence. Along with part-singing and music theory, campers will explore the movement side of music and play several instruments like drums, xylophones, and more. Each camp session concludes with a concert, and the public performance is a display of how much campers can learn in just a week’s time. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door at Cornerstone Lutheran Church in Carmel on the day of the performance, and ages 5 and under can attend for free.

Both sessions of the Indianapolis camp are supported by partners who help make it possible: Indy Summer Youth Programs and Delta Faucet Company. Camp registrations can be accepted until the first day of each session and financial assistance is available for children in need. Registration can be completed online in advance here: icchoir.org/camp

In addition to camp, the ICC will provide professional development for music educators at the 8th Annual ICC Summer Teacher Symposium from June 5-8, 2023. The Symposium welcomes all music teachers and directors – from all backgrounds – schools, churches, community choirs, and elementary through high school. Participants will take part in sessions about current music education topics, conducting, and have the chance to observe the Imagine Summer Music Camp student sessions. This year Hilary Apfelstadt, professor emerita of Choral Studies at the University of Toronto, will serve as a special guest clinician. Registration is open now for the in-person or virtual option: icchoir.org/symposium