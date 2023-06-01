Former Vice President Mike Pence visits with Carmel resident Karen Davis. Carmel Middle School trumpet player Rowan Peters. Claire Baney sings during the ceremony. U.S. Marine veteran Stan Sippel salutes the flag. U.S. Marine veteran Stan Sippel salutes. Carmel Police Dept. Chaplain George Davis prays at the ceremony. Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Carmel resident, attends the ceremony. U.S. Navy veteran Ken Miles attends the ceremony. Carmel VFW Post 10003 members, from left, Riley Hinton, Ken Lange, Richard Leirer and Tim Hannon. Carmel Fire Dept. Honor Guard Pipe and Drum Band members, from left, Mark Wills, Dean Paddock, Ian Reppert and Dan Davis. Snapshot: Memorial Day Ceremony remembers fallen 0 By Current Publishing on June 1, 2023 Carmel Community The City of Carmel held its annual Memorial Day Ceremony May 26 at the Carmel Clay Veterans Memorial Plaza. (Photos by Adam Seif) More Headlines Program to offer academic, career training Northern Hamilton County Chamber merges with OneZone Column: Visit to the National September 11 Memorial & Museum Westfield creates sports commission Army veteran gifted a mortgage-free home Songbook Academy finalists include 2 Carmel residents, 1 from Zionsville Share. Twitter Facebook Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free! Email (required) *First Name Phone Number Select list(s) to subscribe toBreaking NewsEntertainmentFood/DiningMorning Briefing Yes, I would like to receive emails from Current Publishing. (You can unsubscribe anytime)Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank.By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact