Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Snapshot: Memorial Day Ceremony remembers fallen

Snapshot: Memorial Day Ceremony remembers fallen

0
By on Carmel Community

The City of Carmel held its annual Memorial Day Ceremony May 26 at the Carmel Clay Veterans Memorial Plaza. (Photos by Adam Seif) 

 


More Headlines

Program to offer academic, career training Northern Hamilton County Chamber merges with OneZone Column: Visit to the National September 11 Memorial & Museum Westfield creates sports commission Army veteran gifted a mortgage-free home Songbook Academy finalists include 2 Carmel residents, 1 from Zionsville
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact