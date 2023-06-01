Noblesville Schools recognizes Miller Ambassador graduates

Noblesville Schools has recognized 21 new members who have graduated as Miller Ambassadors as part of the district’s community engagement program.

“The Noblesville community is such a strong supporter of our schools and I want to

thank all of our Miller Ambassadors for making the commitment to learn more about

us and what makes us so special,” said Marnie Cooke, executive director of

marketing and communications. “We love engaging with the community and having

this opportunity to share the why and how behind what we do.”

Miller Ambassadors is a year-long learning experience for community leaders and

district parents representing their schools, Cooke said. Those who participate in the program are exposed to all aspects of running a school district, including academics, business management, student services, and operations with the goal of providing a better understanding of Noblesville Schools, she added.

The following 21 individuals were recognized by the district:

Scott Baldwin

Lindsey Bennett

Shawn Blades

Marne Burkett

Katie Flannagan

Tom Gang

Ariane Haile

Jana Hile

Ethan Hoover

Jordan Huffman

Janet Leonard

Matt Light

Paul Mumaw

Jennifer Orr

Bret Richardson

Bill Russo

Amanda Sheets

Connor Sullivan

Kelsey Sweet

Pooja Thakkar

Jessica Tomasino

Applications for the class of 2024 will open this summer. For more, visit noblesvilleschools.org/millerambassadors.