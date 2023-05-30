Night & Day diversions – May 30, 2023

‘Beauty & the Beast’

“Beauty & the Beast” runs through July 9 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘Live at the Center’

The Live at the Center series presents Public Universal Friend at 7:30 p.m. May 31 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Tickets are $5 for in-person or register for the free livestream at thecenterpresents.org.

Feinstein’s cabaret

Zack Zadek, who is working on the project with Discovering Broadway, will perform at 7:30 p.m. June 1 along with Elizabeth Teeter at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. Natalie Douglas will sing Songs of the ’60s at 7:30 p.m. June 2-3. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

‘Fairy Doll’

Indiana Ballet Conservatory presents “Fairy Doll” at 1 and 4 p.m. June 3 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit indianaballetconservatory.org.