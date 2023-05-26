Spartz addresses debt ceiling at Carmel town hall

U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, a Republican who represents Indiana’s 5th District, held a town hall meeting May 20 at the Carmel Clay Public Library to give constituents an opportunity to ask questions and hear legislative updates.

Several residents expressed concerns about the nation’s debt and whether the national debt ceiling would be raised. According to U.S Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the U.S could default for the first time in history if the debt ceiling is not raised by June 1, which would likely cause instability in the nation’s financial markets.

Attendees asked Spartz how the crisis would be addressed.

“No one wants to default. That’s why we passed the bill,” Spartz said, referring to the Debt Ceiling Reform Act of 2021-2022.

Spartz said lawmakers must work to find common ground in handling the debt ceiling.

“That’s how things used to work,” Spartz said. “The House passes, then the Senate passes, and things go to the conference committee. In reality, the president shouldn’t have a say in that.”

President Biden and U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy have been in negotiations about raising the debt ceiling but have not reached an agreement.