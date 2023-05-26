Current Publishing
Snapshot: The Fresh Market celebrates opening of Carmel store 

The Fresh Market on May 24 celebrated its grand opening in Carmel at 1392 S. Range Line Rd. The event featured a bread breaking ceremony, food samples, giveaways, live music and more. (Photos by Adam Seif)


