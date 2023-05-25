Two motorcyclists injured in I-69 crash in Fishers

At about 4 p.m. on May 25, first responders were called to the scene of a serious crash in the southbound lanes of I-69 just north of 96th Street.

According to an announcement from the Indiana State Police, callers reported that a motorcycle had hit the back of a truck and the occupants were lying in the roadway.

“When first responders arrived they found two adults severely injured, one of them was unconscious,” State Police reported, “Life-saving emergency medical aid was given and the two victims were transported by ambulance to a local hospital.”

State Police said that a preliminary investigation determined that a white pickup truck had slowed to a stop due to stopping traffic, and a motorcycle crashed into the back of the pickup truck, ejecting both occupants off the motorcycle and onto the roadway. They were wearing helmets.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Troopers reported that the crash caused several lanes of I-69 to be closed for approximately three hours. All lanes have since reopened.

State Police were assisted by the Fishers Police Department, the Fishers Fire Department and the Indiana Department of Transportation.