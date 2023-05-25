Public input sought for new Fishers park

The City of Fishers Parks Department is seeking public input as it plans for the new White River Park, a 120-acre site at 96th Street and Allisonville Road.

Fishers Parks has collaborated with Browning Day to host opportunities for public input and engagement with community members and stakeholders, according to an announcement from the city. Those opportunities are:

Fishers Geist Waterfront Park: June 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fishers Trails and White River Park Open House: June 15 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Launch Fishers, 12175 Visionary Way. This will include a brief project overview, followed by an open house with interactive activities and project input.

An online survey to share feedback on what should be included at the new Fishers White River Park. The short survey should be completed by July 31 at surveymonkey.com/r/FishersParks .

The survey asks where people taking the survey live, what kinds of water activities they would like to see available (canoeing, swimming, etc.); what kinds of other activities they’d like to see offered (bird watching, educational hikes, trail races, etc.); amenities people are interested in (bathrooms, a dog park, etc.); amenities people are not interested in; and what would make people feel safe and welcome.

“With more than 5,000 feet of riverfront, the White River Park property has a variety of unique features and opportunities for adventures throughout,” the announcement states. “The overall character of the park will feel more like a nature preserve rather than a busy, active park space.”

Information gathered in the survey will be anonymous and confidential, according to the city. Answers will be used for park planning only.