Full Circle Events purchases rights to produce Carmel Marathon

The name Full Circle Events seemed appropriate for Jay Druba’s new race management company.

Druba was an intern in 2011 for the Carmel Marathon. Now Druba and his wife, Kati, have purchased the rights to Carmel Marathon from the Carmel Road Racing Group.

“It’s more of a passion project for us,” Druba said. “We both have full-time jobs.”

This will be the only event Full Circle Events plans to run at this time.

“We’re 100 percent focused on the Carmel Marathon,” said Druba, who lives in Fishers with his wife and two young daughters. “We used to produce events a few years ago, but we took a job in Tampa. We moved back to the area in the summer of 2022. We wanted to get back involved in the running community. We don’t want to do a bunch of events. We want to focus on the Carmel Marathon.”

The couple’s previous company was under a different name, so Full Circle Events was formed. Kati ran the Carmel Marathon in 2014 and 2015. Druba ran track and cross country at Franklin College.

Druba said there are no significant changes planned for the Carmel Marathon Weekend, which is set for April 6, 2024.

“We want to continue the legacy of a great event,” he said. “The most important thing for us is the runners’ experience and the relationship we build with event partners and the city.”

The Carmel Marathon is the biggest event CRRG Events owned and produced.

“We started the event from the ground up,” said Todd Oliver, president of CRRG.

Oliver said there is “no one he trusts more with the future of the Carmel Marathon Weekend than Jay and Kati.”

Druba said he approached Oliver about the possibility of selling.

Oliver, who will serve as an advisor for Carmel Marathon in 2024, said the transition will allow CCRG to grow other events and expand CRRG into new markets.

The Indiana Women’s Half Marathon & 5K has been relocated from Indianapolis to Carmel for 2023 and will be Oct. 21.

“It was the eighth largest women’s-only half marathon in the U.S. in 2019 and we are pushing hard to move it back into the top-10 now that it has a new permanent home in Carmel,” he said. “In 2019 it attracted ladies from 37 states, including seven USA Track & Field Olympic Trials Qualifiers. It is the only women’s half marathon in the U.S. that offers a top-20 cash purse.”

