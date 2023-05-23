Opinion: Recipe for a savory Mother’s Day

Friends, after nearly 25 years of being a mom, I think I’ve finally honed my Mother’s Day recipe to perfection. Please enjoy!
- Preheat Sunday by letting your partner know that you’ll be AWOL for most of the day. If your kitchen does not include a Sunday or if, like me, your Sunday is generally broken because of anxiety ahead of the looming school week, you can always reposition the rack to Saturday.
- The night before, be sure to place the entire package of Restful Sleep in a cool, dark space. Personally, I prefer the larger 10-hour bag, but the eight will work, too. Chef’s choice!
- Begin by mixing the chilled Restful Sleep with one cup of coffee and six tablespoons of social media scrolling. Add your favorite flavor of Breakfast (mine is a strawberry protein bar, but you do you!) and continue stirring until the vibe is nice and smooth. Set aside.
- On a nonstick cookie sheet, carefully toss together Amanda’s Exchange, Macy’s and a broccoli-cheddar bread bowl from Panera. Bake at 350 for 180 minutes or until you’ve found a miracle one-piece that both slims and lifts.
- Now, combine ingredients from Steps 3 and 4 in a medium saucepan. Stir in several cans of sisters-in-law, along with a jar of family tea. Simmer for two hours at Java House.
- Remove from heat; let stand until cool. Serve with a side of buttered popcorn and a solo viewing of “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” Add parenting affirmations to taste.
There you have it, folks. My recipe for a perfect Mother’s Day. Hope you try it next year!
Peace out.