Noblesville lawyer recognized for work

A partner at the Church Church Hittle + Antrim law firm in Noblesville has been selected as a Distinguished Barrister in the 2023 class of Indiana Lawyer’s Leadership in Law awards.

Leslie Craig Henderzahs, who has been a partner since 1992 and was the first woman to do so, was recognized May 18 at the Indiana Room Ballroom in Indianapolis and was among 15 individuals who were named as Distinguished Barristers. She serves in the litigation, mediation and family law sections at Church Church Hittle + Antrim.

The award by The Indiana Lawyer honors outstanding members of the legal community who have demonstrated dedication to their profession, as well as their clients and communities, according to a news release. The prestigious Distinguished Barrister Award is presented to candidates who have a long record of service, have an exemplary standing and have made exceptional contributions to the Indianapolis legal community.

Henderzah, who graduated from the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law in 1990, told the Indianapolis-based legal publication that she decided to enter the legal profession, noting that her father and grandfather “were car dealers who navigated that period in history when certain cars were defectively designed, and others failed to meet standards of quality and performance.”

“I remember two lawsuits in which my father was involved that were brought primarily against the car manufacturers. To me, the trials seemed to go on for months because my dad agonized over what seemed to him to be unfair applications of the law that left people in our community, our friends, without redress,” Henderzah told The Indiana Lawyer. “I couldn’t understand how the law could leave good people with no remedy.”

She said shortly thereafter, “Lemon Laws” were passed to protect consumers, noting “this mysterious concept of the “law” had me intrigued,” according to The Indiana Lawyer. Henderzah said she is privileged to serve many organizations and communities who serve others.

“I am privileged to serve many organizations and communities who serve others,” she said. “Thank you to the Indiana Lawyer for recognizing this talented and remarkable group of leaders. I am truly honored to be included.”

She has served as president of the Indiana State Bar Association, president of the Hamilton County Bar Association, the Indiana Bar Foundation and has also served on the boards with the Riverview Health Foundation, the Riverview Women’s Foundation and the Noblesville Boys & Girls Club.

“Without a doubt, Leslie’s professional credentials speak volumes, but it is what Leslie does quietly, persistently, between all of those roles that sets her apart,” said Emily Schmale, who also works at the firm with Henderzahs. “We are fortunate to have her as a leader in the legal community of our state, but we are just as lucky to have her as our friend.”