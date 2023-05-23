Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Night & Day diversions – May 23, 2023

Night & Day diversions – May 23, 2023

0
By on Carmel Community

‘Beauty & the Beast’

“Beauty & the Beast” is set to run through July 9 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘Live at the Center’

The Live at the Center series presents Public Universal Friend at 7:30 p.m. May 31 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Tickets are $5 for in-person or register for the free livestream at thecenterpresents.org.

Feinstein’s cabaret

The Freeform Concert Series will feature Tall Tall Trees with Kristen Bales at 6:30 p.m. May 24 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. “Deception: An Evening of Magic and Lies” featuring David Ranalli is set for 7:30 p.m. May 25. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

‘The Sleeping Beauty’

Ballet Theatre of Carmel Academy presents “The Sleeping Beauty” at 7:30 p.m. May 26 and 2 p.m. May 27 at STAR Bank Performing Arts Center in Zionsville. For more, visit ballettheatreofcarmel.org.


More Headlines

Athlete of the week: University High School senior pitcher’s velocity drawing attention by MLB scouts Monon warrior: Indy 500 champion Ericsson feels at home in Carmel Center for the Performing Arts 2023-24 schedule features diverse offerings Carmel High School junior trades tennis racket for computer Songbook’s bone records on display Outdoor retailer Sierra to open May 20 in the West Carmel Marketplace 
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact