Night & Day diversions – May 23, 2023

‘Beauty & the Beast’

“Beauty & the Beast” is set to run through July 9 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘Live at the Center’

The Live at the Center series presents Public Universal Friend at 7:30 p.m. May 31 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Tickets are $5 for in-person or register for the free livestream at thecenterpresents.org.

Feinstein’s cabaret

The Freeform Concert Series will feature Tall Tall Trees with Kristen Bales at 6:30 p.m. May 24 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. “Deception: An Evening of Magic and Lies” featuring David Ranalli is set for 7:30 p.m. May 25. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

‘The Sleeping Beauty’

Ballet Theatre of Carmel Academy presents “The Sleeping Beauty” at 7:30 p.m. May 26 and 2 p.m. May 27 at STAR Bank Performing Arts Center in Zionsville. For more, visit ballettheatreofcarmel.org.