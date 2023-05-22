Pursuing a Dream: Noblesville resident opens business offering healthy shakes, tea, iced coffee drinks

Motorists driving along Ind. 37 in Noblesville now have another option for drinks on-the-go – with fitness in mind.

Noblesville resident Carolina Lezon recently opened FiredUp Nutrition, 14300 Mundy Dr., Suite 500, that offers an assortment of shakes, teas and iced coffees to those who walk in the door. She describes the drinks as “meals-on-the-go” packed with vitamins, minerals and nutrients sufficient to meet daily health needs.

Lezon said what sets her business apart from others the public might find elsewhere is the fact that you won’t find any tables or chairs that would normally be found at a restaurant. She described it as a “community place” for people to enjoy and interact with one another.

“I want people to come in and make friends,” Lezon said.

Lezon, a former personal trainer, said while FiredUp Nutrition has a focus on offering shakes and other drinks, its objective is to build relationships. She also plans to offer nutrition and fitness classes.

“I want to bring joy and happiness into this world,” she said.

Lezon also offers a service of creating personalized nutrition plans for clients based on body composition and daily habits. She also sells products for customers to make their own shakes at home.

Lezon plans to post what she described as “transformation calendars” that will allow people to provide before-and-after photos related to their fitness changes. She added that individuals will also have the support of others around them to encourage them as well.

“You have to work really hard to earn your spot on this board, and you have that army behind you, like that family, to cheer you on,” she said. “It depends on what kind of goals you have.”

But the variety of drinks, ranging from shakes with flavors of cookies and cream, brownie batter, french vanilla, strawberry cheesecake and more, should appeal to those who walk in the door. Lezon’s daughter, Amelia, said she spent several hours creating FiredUp Nutrition’s menu board, which lists teas with names as Malibu Barbie, Superman, Scorpion and Yellow Jacket.

Lezon plans to offer drinks using Herbalife, which says its products are only offered to distributors “who provide comprehensive and personalized solutions to their customers’ nutrition and wellness goals,” according to its website. Lezon said she has given Herbalife products to all of her children, noting that “it’s all nutritious and you don’t have anything (drinks) with high sugars.”

“Here, it gives you that healthy boost of energy and it also increases your mental focus,” Lezon said.

FiredUp Nutrition is open six days a week and Lezon said she would like to hear from the community about how to positively impact it moving forward.

“I want to get an idea from people and brainstorm with them to see what we can do to impact the community, to make it better, to make it healthier,” she said.

Lezon said it has been a dream of hers to open a storefront business and hopes to make a difference. She also pointed to her children Adrian, Adam and Amelia in helping her vision become a reality, describing them as being her “biggest cheerleaders.”

She also offered some advice for others in pursuing their own dreams as well.

“Follow your passions and follow your dreams no matter how long it takes,” Lezon said. “If you stay true to your belief and to what your purpose is, then God will lead the way and it’s going to happen no matter what.”

If you go

FiredUp Nutrition

Where: 14300 Mundy Dr., Suite 500, Noblesville

Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday

More information: Call 317-219-5436 or email firedupnutrition@yahoo.com.

Facebook: Search for “FiredUp Nutrition NF”