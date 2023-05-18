Lawrence Council authorizes attorney to respond to court filing

The Lawrence Common Council held another fast meeting May 17 — this one lasted eight minutes — and approved a motion to authorize the council’s attorney to file court documents on its behalf in a pending legal dispute with the mayor’s office.

The motion was not on the agenda and was added at the request of the council’s attorney Kristina Wheeler. She said such approval likely isn’t necessary, but she wanted to have it in case there’s any question.

The council unanimously approved the motion authorizing Wheeler to file a response in court, which is due May 31, along with other motions as needed. Wheeler said she would work with Council President Tyrrell Giles on the court case moving forward.

Lawrence Mayor Steve Collier filed a petition March 23 with Marion County Superior Court over the Lawrence Common Council’s decision to appropriate $250,000 to investigate who was at fault when the city’s 2022 budget was not submitted to the state by deadline.

The petition asks the court to declare the appropriation null and void, based on state statutes that say an appropriation cannot be made without the mayor’s recommendation. Collier’s petition also asks the court to rule that the council was at fault for the 2022 budget issue, because it failed to provide the details needed for that budget to be submitted on time.

The petition does not seek monetary compensation; it asks only for a ruling on the legal process. A five-judge panel will consider the case.

ARPA motions delayed

The council took no action on two related items listed under unfinished business. Both had been on the May 1 agenda and were referred at that time to the finance committee. That committee has not met.

The items are an ordinance to appropriate about $3 million from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, and a resolution specifying how those funds would be spent. Both were cosponsored by Council Members Sherron Freeman, District 3; and Tom Shevlot, District 5.

The City of Lawrence received about $11.2 million through the federal ARPA pandemic relief plan. In 2022, the city spent about $5.5 million on sewer and stormwater infrastructure, street paving, and other projects. The council decided in early March to move all remaining ARPA funds to the 2024 budget, to be spent on not-yet-identified projects.

The proposal now under consideration would amend the ARPA spending plan for specific projects this year. They are:

$1 million to match a recently awarded state grant for street improvements

$280,000 to match a grant for trail development and improvements

$1.6 million to replace public safety vehicles

About $50,000 for education and training, and facility repairs for the fire department

About $95,000 for police cameras, and for the police department’s new-hire and promotions process

If the council eventually approves the appropriation, it would leave about $2.6 million for 2024 city projects.

The next Lawrence Common Council meeting is scheduled for June 5.