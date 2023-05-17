Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Noblesville High School senior receives youth service award
Noblesville High School senior receives youth service award
Noblesville High School senior Nicole Liu, center, pauses with Hamilton County Commissioners Mark Heirbrandt and Steve Dillinger after being recognized as the winner of the Hamilton County Youth Service Award earlier this month. (Photo courtesy of Hamilton County)

Noblesville High School senior receives youth service award

0
By on Noblesville Community
Mecum Auctions

A Noblesville High School senior is the recipient of the Hamilton County Youth Service award.

Nicole Liu received the award during a May 9 ceremony at the Hamilton County Government and Judicial Center that also came with a $1,000 scholarship. She is a member of the Peonies Club, the Noblesville High School literary magazine, Key Club, the Noblesville Mayor’s Youth Council, New Dimension Varsity Show Choir, Miller Mentors, DECA and VOICE Indiana, officials said.

Liu said she considers her work with VOICE Indiana, a grassroots organization that encourages teens to lead tobacco-free lifestyles, as her biggest accomplishment. VOICE has provided her with opportunities to advocate for better tobacco control policies by speaking to lawmakers, schools and the media, she said.

“Too often ‘big tobacco’ targets vulnerable populations like teens,” Liu said. “VOICE has given me a platform to stand up against their harmful marketing campaigns.” 

Five other students from Hamilton County were also nominated for the award by their school’s counseling department and will each receive a $300 scholarship. Those nominees were Liam Courtney from Carmel High School; Victoria Chambers from Hamilton Heights High School; Mrithula Mukkani Karunamurthy from Hamilton Southeastern High School; Jacquellynne Bates from Sheridan High School; and Isabella Grady from Westfield High School.

“We are proud of each of the applicants that have chosen to lead a drug free lifestyle and contribute their time to help make positive changes in the lives of others,” said Monica Greer, executive director of the Hamilton County Council on Alcohol and Other Drugs.


More Headlines

Lawrence budget court case slowly moving forward New charges filed against Noblesville school shooter Grandson of late Carmel High School math teacher opens MOTW coffee shop on Old Meridian Street Full Stem Ahead: Fishers High School Robotics Team wins top honors at state championship On the move: Pacers’ NBA G League team to call $36.5M Noblesville arena home Carmel in brief — May 16, 2023
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact